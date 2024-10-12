Nissan sparks excitement with plans for first-of-its-kind powerful EV model — here's what sets it apart

It may include a fully solid-state battery and boast more horsepower than a Tesla Cybertruck.

There's a piece of tech in the world of electric vehicles that has huge potential to innovate the industry but has yet to come to full fruition: solid-state batteries.

However, Nissan may have dropped a breadcrumb on how it's progressed.

The Japanese automaker is likely to roll out an all-electric version of its renowned GT-R racing model in the next few years. When it does, it may include a fully solid-state battery and boast more horsepower than a Tesla Cybertruck, Electrek reported.

This kind of battery uses a solid electrolyte, which stores energy at a higher density than the typical liquid electrolyte design used in many EV batteries.

While the concept has yet to be perfected for mass use in EVs, it remains highly anticipated for the possibility that it seriously raises the ceiling on engine power and charge time, two key concerns of many would-be EV drivers.

The environmental impact of mining for battery materials, such as lithium, is also a common cause for concern. Solid-state batteries could lend a hand there too, since they can be powered by a wide variety of other materials that can be gathered in more eco-friendly ways, according to Energy Monitor.

And the grand total on EV battery mining's impact is far, far less than the pollution caused by oil, coal, and gas extraction — industries that can be replaced by advancements in clean energy.

Plus, Nissan and other automakers may be closer to a solid-state breakthrough than previously thought.

According to Ivan Espinosa, Nissan global vice president of product planning, it would be ideal to use the new tech as part of the upcoming electric GT-R, Electrek reported.

In an interview with Autocar, he also explained how sports cars were great candidates for early uses of solid-state batteries because of their greater efficiency and smaller size compared to standard batteries.

"Because it has greater density, you need less material per battery in order to deliver the same amount of power," Espinosa said, per Electrek.

