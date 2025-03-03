Electric vehicle model smashes massive milestone: 'Who would have thought?'

Companies, including Tesla, will invest more in improving features and pricing on popular models.

The Tesla Model Y is once again making headlines. The car has secured its spot as the world's best-selling battery-electric vehicle for the second year in a row, according to Teslarati.

In 2023, the Model Y sold 1.2 million units globally, beating traditional bestsellers such as the Toyota RAV4 and Corolla and becoming the world's top-selling car overall.

That momentum slowed down in 2024 (a 17% drop in European registrations), and the company's sales numbers continue to slide, with analysts attributing it to CEO Elon Musk's foray into politics. But the Model Y continued to rank as the most-registered EV in Europe and the fourth-most-registered car overall last year.

Meanwhile, in China, the Model Y became the top-selling passenger vehicle, with more than 550,000 sold in 2024 (via Reuters).

More new-car purchases that are EVs is good news for slowing down the planet's overheating. Even as other EV manufacturers begin to catch up to Tesla in quality, more Model Ys on the road helps to push EVs into the mainstream and proves people are ready to ditch gas-powered cars — with a recent survey of EV owners showing that only 1% said they wanted to go back to gas.

Companies, including Tesla, will invest more in improving features and pricing on popular models. Plus, it could encourage expanding EV infrastructure, making these cars even more convenient.

Tesla dropped prices on some of its popular models in recent years, too, making them more accessible for drivers. Its refreshed Model 3 also exceeded range estimates by the EPA in a recent test, achieving 370 miles while traveling mostly at 70 mph, showing that EVs can go long distances on a single charge.

While EVs cost a bit more upfront than gas-powered cars, they save drivers more money by requiring less fuel and maintenance — they don't even require oil changes, for instance. EVs are also better for the environment, preventing harmful gases from contributing to rising global temperatures.

According to Tesla's 2023 Impact Report, the company helped prevent more than 20 million tons of heat-trapping carbon pollution from going into the atmosphere.

As EVs become more common, automakers are stepping up their game. Governments are rolling out incentives, expanding charging networks, and introducing policies to phase out gas-powered cars. If you're thinking about making the switch, check out this guide to buying an EV to see why now might be the perfect time.

"Best selling car in the world, fourth best selling in Europe. Who would have thought 10 years ago that we would see this, this quickly?" one Teslarati commenter said.

Another added, "This should look much different if Tesla really gets a vehicle in the $25,000 - $35,000 range."

