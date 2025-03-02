Manufacturer set to announce electric vehicle that will cost less than $22,000: 'Attractive for everyone'

This will be one of the most affordable EVs on the market.

Volkswagen has been teasing the idea of a low-cost entry-level electric vehicle since it announced the concept of its ID. Life vehicle in 2021. According to The Verge, the company will finally unveil the promised low-cost EV in March 2025, with potential availability in 2027.

With an estimated price tag of €20,000 (about $20,800), this will be among the most affordable EVs on the market, and the company isn't stopping at just one vehicle.

A press release for Volkswagen shared a statement from the CEO of Volkswagen's Passenger Cars brand, where they said: "With the conclusion of negotiations in December, we set the largest future plan in Volkswagen's history in motion. […] A key step in this is making e-mobility attractive for everyone — that is our brand promise."

This is excellent news for many consumers who are looking to switch to an EV but cannot afford to. Now, not only will buyers save money on fuel and routine maintenance, but they'll also save money on their initial purchase, all while enjoying the Volkswagen experience.

As the chairwoman of the General and Group Works Council of Volkswagen AG stated in the press release: "The new all-electric entry-level model will be a Volkswagen in the genuine sense of the term."

Volkswagen's leap into more affordable EVs is great news not only for consumers but also for the environment. With EVs that cost less, more people will choose to switch to electric, which will reduce air and noise pollution due to quieter engines and reduced tailpipe pollution.

But what about the potential environmental impact of mining for the minerals used to make EV batteries and the increased pollution from manufacturing if more people switch to electric?

Each year, we dig up 15 billion tonnes (over 16.5 billion tons) of dirty energy from sources such as coal and oil, but only 27-43 million tonnes (29-47 million tons) of elements for battery production are required each year to transition to clean energy. The environmental impact of mining is far less than if we continue to use dirty energy. Additionally, companies can reuse these mined elements, but they cannot reuse dirty energy.

EVs also offset the damage their creation might entail. According to a study from MIT, EVs create 150 grams less carbon air pollution per driven mile than regular vehicles. In fact, a Tesla Model 3 only requires 13,500 driven miles to offset any environmental costs from its manufacturing.

Overall, EVs are better for the environment, so a more affordable one could make a significant difference in creating cleaner air and more.

