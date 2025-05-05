Lawmakers spark outrage after voting to block law that would ban new gas-powered cars: 'We will fight this latest attack'

The vote is likely to be disputed.

The House of Representatives voted to block California's ban on new gas-powered cars by 2035, hindering the state's planned progress over the next 10 years toward a cleaner future.

What's happening?

California was granted permission to introduce three policies in recent years that would help transition the state away from cars fueled by dirty energy and reduce the amount of air pollution put out.

These policies include a ban on gas-powered cars in the next decade, requirements among car dealerships to sell an increasing amount of zero-emission medium and heavy-duty trucks over time, and efforts to minimize California's smog levels.

Lawmakers, many of which are backed by the fossil fuel industry and major carmakers, voted 246-to-164 to stop California from implementing its policies, according to The New York Times.

After California introduced its gradual ban on gas-powered cars, 11 other states followed suit and adopted the policy. Now, with the vote to block the ban, these states may be affected too.

Why is California's gas-powered car ban important?

California's efforts to move toward electric vehicles would be good for human health and the planet. They are also setting the standard for other states, a number of which have followed suit.

The policies would reduce air pollution, mitigating the amount of heat-trapping gases that are warming the planet. California is especially impacted by the effects of extreme weather, as devastating wildfires have destroyed swaths of the state in recent years.

The policies also protect us from smog that can damage the lungs, liver, and kidneys over time.

Electric vehicles can also save you money on gas and car maintenance, making the transition from gas to electric even more enticing for consumers.

However, federal lawmakers' decision to block these policies is a major setback in the fight toward a cleaner future. Lobbyists for dirty energy have applauded the effort, which is in line with President Donald Trump's stance against clean energy initiatives.

What's being done to protect California's gas-powered car ban?

The 1970 Clean Air Act allows California to receive waivers from the Environmental Protection Agency to enact stricter clean air standards than federal regulations because the state suffers from particularly high air pollution, according to the Times. Congress has never voted on California's past waivers.

The House voted to block California's policies using the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to reverse agency regulations. Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who advises on procedure, found that California's waivers are not considered regulations that can be voted on under this act.

As a result, it doesn't appear that Congress has permission to ban California's policies. In any case, California is prepared to dispute the vote.

"We will fight this latest attack on California's power to protect its own residents," Senator Adam Schiff told the Times.

