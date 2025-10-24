Tesla gets global boost as key model surges ahead of competition: 'A status symbol of progress'

Experts at Transportation and Logistics International Magazine dubbed the Tesla Model Y "a status symbol of progress" among electric SUVs.

TLI Magazine cited the vehicle's performance, cost, and connection to Tesla's vast charging infrastructure as reasons for its superiority.

The Model Y has removed many barriers to EV ownership in various European countries, India, and the United States. The vehicle is competitively priced, with the newest model costing around $40,000.

It can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds and can be charged at any of Tesla's quick V4 Superchargers.

These features make it highly desirable despite the reputational, legal, and financial challenges that Tesla has faced in 2025. Despite those issues, the company continues to dominate the EV market.

The automaker has been able to make prices more accessible, encouraging more people to switch to EVs. When drivers transition from gas to electric, they stand to save up to $1,500 annually on gas and maintenance costs.

Meanwhile, switching to solar power energy is the ultimate home energy hack. Solar panels save you money on utility bills, including the energy used to charge your car.

Regardless of what you think about Tesla, it is always good to get more electric vehicles on the road. Not only do they cost car owners less, regardless of brand, but they also help curb planet-warming pollution.

Traditional gas cars produce exhaust that contributes to rising temperatures. These fumes are also detrimental to our health, with one study finding that they can raise blood pressure. Thus, having affordable, efficient, and accessible cars like the Model Y is important.

