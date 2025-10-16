Parents sue Tesla after daughter is killed in 'horror story' Cybertruck accident: 'Tesla knows that it's happened and that it's going to happen'

"They are doing nothing."

A 19-year-old college student died in a Tesla Cybertruck accident in California after the EV truck crashed into a tree and caught fire.

Her parents are suing Tesla, alleging that the Cybertruck's electronic doors prevented her from escaping the burning vehicle.

What's happening?

As Fortune reported, Krysta Tsukahara was one of three people who died in the Cybertruck crash last November. A fourth person in the vehicle survived because a witness rescued them after breaking the vehicle's window with a tree branch.

Krysta's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Alameda County Superior Court in California. Their lawsuit claims that the Cybertruck "lacked a functional, accessible, and conspicuous manual door release mechanism, fail-safe, or other redundant system for emergency egress".

"It's just a horror story," said the family's attorney, Roger Dreyer. "Tesla knows that it's happened and that it's going to happen, and they are doing nothing but selling the car with a system that entraps people and doesn't provide a way of extraction."

Why are EV wrongful death lawsuits concerning?

Unfortunately, this is one of numerous claims against Tesla regarding the safety of its Cybertruck door design. Multiple other incidents suggest door design issues, with occupants reportedly unable to open the doors following a crash or loss of power.

Beyond this issue, the Tesla Cybertruck has faced additional challenges since its launch and has undergone at least eight recalls. Tesla's sales numbers have been down for much of the year, with lawsuits and Elon Musk's political activities impacting the brand's reputation.

Since many people closely associate the Tesla brand with electric vehicles more broadly, they may be hesitant to buy and drive any EV due to safety concerns.

What's being done to improve EV safety?

In response to these safety-related claims and lawsuits, Tesla has been working on updating the doors for its vehicles to incorporate both electronic and manual door releases in a single mechanism, per Reuters.

Authorities in China have considered banning the type of door handles involved in the Cybertruck crash. Meanwhile, European officials have been working to improve rescue operations after crashes.

As long as you feel safe and comfortable in your EV, driving a clean-energy vehicle is one of the best things you can do for your wallet and the planet.

You'll save money on gas and routine maintenance while curbing pollution in your community with no tailpipe fumes. EVs pollute far less than standard cars and help reduce heat-trapping air pollution.

If you decide a Cybertruck isn't right for you, at least until widespread door design updates are made, there are plenty of other EV options to consider. Many automakers, such as Ford, Kia, Hyundai, and Rivian, offer EVs with a wide range of styles, price points, and safety features.

