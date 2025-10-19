Tesla sees major swing in stock value after unveiling new models: 'Expected more'

Tesla stock prices recently increased in anticipation of the EV automaker releasing prices for its new models. However, the stock fell again after Tesla announced pricing for the new Model Y and Model 3.

As Investor's Business Daily reported, Tesla's new and cheaper Model Y now costs just under $40,000. The lower-cost Tesla Model 3 starts at just under $37,000.

At the time the story was published, Tesla stock was down 4.45% to $433.09.

Investor's Business Daily described the Tesla EV pipeline as "effectively empty" and stated that Tesla's fate "rests in the ability to deliver self-driving and other moonshots."

These stock observations are noteworthy because declining stock prices can signal potential financial difficulties for a company. While occasional dips can often be attributed to normal market fluctuations, steady and persistent declines hint at reduced public interest and trust.

Tesla's falling stock price has been a concern for investors throughout 2025. The automaker's U.S. market share has dipped as the company has struggled with its image and pursued rebranding efforts.

However, regardless of how Tesla performs in the stock market, owning an EV remains one of the best things you can do for your wallet and the planet.

You can save money on gas and maintenance costs when you drive an EV instead of a standard gas-powered car that emits tailpipe fumes into the air.

The Facebook page Techdna addressed Tesla's latest stock swings in a recent post.

"Despite the announcement, Tesla's stock fell 4.5%, suggesting investors were unimpressed and expected more than 'iterations' of existing products. Analysts believe these new models may not significantly improve Tesla's sales figures, especially with the expiration of federal EV tax credits," it stated.

"Investors questioned whether affordability might come at the cost of profitability. So, is this the start of an EV revolution or the dawn of Tesla's toughest test yet?" WeChat Stocks Diary wrote.

