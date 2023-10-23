Video shows Tesla Model Y crushing its crash test — here’s what makes it one of the safest cars on the market

It’s all very impressive, and a serious boost for customers looking for a safe electric vehicle.

If you’ve ever wondered what goes on during a crash test, Insider Tech has created a video demonstrating what kind of examinations a car goes through.

The focus was put on the Tesla Model Y, which aced its exam to earn an impressive five-star rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

But just how did it achieve such high scores?

What led to the 5-star crash-test rating for Tesla's Model Y? pic.twitter.com/kLhAlW9r9V — Insider Tech (@TechInsider) October 4, 2023

For starters, the lack of an internal combustion engine at the front of the car made a huge difference in terms of passenger safety.

The space provided in the hood of the car increases the “crumple zone” in the event of a head-on collision. The car was smashed into a barrier at 35 miles per hour, and the front of the Tesla absorbed the impact and stopped the passenger space from collapsing.

A lot of the Model Y’s features are based on the similarly safe Model 3, but since the crossover is a little bit larger, it has taken on a bit of extra body strength to make up for the additional weight. The benefit of this in terms of safety is that it increases the safe zone inside the cockpit.

The structure of the Model Y also makes it more durable in a side-on collision, with the fortified battery pack among the reasons the impact was not as severe as it could have been.

In both a side-barrier test and a side-pole impact test, the dummy passenger was cushioned by the side airbags quickly, while the support structure of the vehicle minimized collapse.

In 2019, the Model 3 achieved the highest strength-to-weight ratio of any electric vehicle examined by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, so it’s clear passenger survival is a key facet of Tesla’s design philosophy.

While it’s noted the battery pack in the Tesla Model Y helps keep the center of gravity low, making it more difficult to tip over, that same feature also means the Tesla is able to achieve high driving range on a single full charge.

For drivers with range anxiety looking to switch to a zero-tailpipe-pollution vehicle, the Tesla is one of the market leaders.

