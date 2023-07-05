The popular EV company managed to grow the sales of the Model Y by a huge margin in 2023.

The Tesla Model Y is not only the best-selling electric vehicle (EV) in the United States, but it is also now the second best-selling car of any kind in the U.S., trailing only the Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to reporting from InsideEVs.

According to Automotive News, the popular EV company managed to grow the sales of the Model Y by a huge margin over the first four months of 2023, selling 52% more cars than it did over the same four-month period last year. This is due in part to massive price cuts on the Model Y, which is now selling for around $47,000 (at the end of June) after costing a whopping $66,000 at the beginning of the year.

But it is also indicative of the growing popularity of EVs as a whole, as consumers are increasingly moving away from the gas-guzzling internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles that have been one of the major contributors to the overheating of our planet over the past century.

The Tesla Model Y is not just popular in the United States — it is also the best-selling passenger vehicle in the entire world so far this year, displacing perennial front-runner the Toyota Camry.

Those dirty energy-using ICE vehicles include both the Camry and the Ford F-150. But the legacy automotive companies are not going down without a fight, as both Toyota and Ford have released battery-charging EVs of their own with more on the way.

Meanwhile, GM has a vehicle in the works that one blog has dubbed the “Tesla Killer:” a revamped, all-electric version of the classic Cadillac Escalade, which will be known as the Escalade IQ. That car is headed to market by early 2024.

Ford and Tesla got into a bit of a price war earlier this year. Following one of Tesla’s numerous price cuts, Ford slashed the price of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by up to 8%, which knocked almost $6,000 off some models.

It’s not all bad blood between Tesla and Ford, though, as the two companies just made a major announcement that Ford will be installing Tesla-style charging ports on all of its EVs moving forward.

Ultimately, cooperation between the two companies means more charging options for EV owners, and more EVs replacing ICE vehicles is a good thing for the planet as a whole.

