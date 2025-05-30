  • Business Business

Tesla debuts striking upgrade to its most popular SUV — here's why it's unlike anything else on the market

Tesla is trying to regain momentum after recent sales downturns.

by Zachary Ehrmann
Photo Credit: iStock

Tesla enthusiasts will be thrilled to view exclusive images of the highly anticipated Model Y Performance refresh, which was spotted being tested at Germany's famous Nürburgring racetrack. The electric vehicle giant continues expanding its updated Juniper Model Y lineup with this high-performance variant, which promises to deliver Tesla's signature speed while encouraging more widespread adoption of cleaner transportation.

According to Carscoops, the prototype showcases several distinctive performance upgrades that set it apart from standard Model Y variants. Most notably, the Performance version features an elongated spoiler similar to previous Performance models, plus chunky 21-inch wheels that mirror the Arachnid rims found on Tesla's Model S Plaid. The vehicle sits noticeably lower than standard models, creating a more aggressive stance while improving driving through enhanced aerodynamics and suspension tuning.

Under the hood, the Model Y Performance will pack the same dual-motor all-wheel-drive system as the Model 3 Performance, delivering 510 horsepower and 554 pound-feet of peak torque. This powertrain enables the electric crossover to sprint from zero to 60 mph in 3.2 to 3.3 seconds — an improvement from the previous generation's 3.5 seconds. Tesla expects the refreshed Performance variant to maintain around 290 miles of range per charge.

Tesla is working to rebuild momentum after facing significant sales downturns throughout 2025. Sales plunged 13% in the first three months of the year as the company reported the largest drop in deliveries in its history by far, with several factors contributing to the decline, including production transitions and broader market pressures.

The declining company profits have also been attributed to CEO Elon Musk's personal comments and his role in the Department of Government Efficiency, which has led to protests at Tesla dealerships.

However, the new Model Y Performance can help customers access EV technology at an attainable price point. Carscoops expects Tesla to price the Performance variant around $55,000, positioning it competitively against its rivals.

EVs play a crucial role in reducing air pollution that harms both human health and the environment. They produce zero direct tailpipe emissions, helping improve air quality in communities while reducing the heat-trapping pollution that contributes to extreme weather events. 

Tesla plans to debut the production Model Y Performance later this year, likely in the fourth quarter, as the company continues building out its refreshed lineup.

