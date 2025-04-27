Tesla announces dramatic shift in US rollout strategy for next-gen vehicles — but not every driver will have access

Although public opinion has shifted in recent months, Tesla has still been leading the EV pack in terms of sales.

Tesla has announced the arrival of its non-Launch series Model Y in North America, which will be listed at a lower price than the loaded introductory version and will offer new color options, as tech reporter Sawyer Merritt shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Although public opinion has shifted in recent months, with CEO Elon Musk's role as the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency damaging brand trust, Tesla has still been leading the electric vehicle manufacturers in various sales categories, especially for its popular previous generation of Model Y vehicles.

That version was the top-selling EV in California last year and remained the top-selling EV globally in January, according to CleanTechnica.

Earlier this year, the company announced a revamped version of the car known as the 2025 Model Y (Juniper) Launch edition, which included a long-range battery, dual-motor all-wheel drive, a new dashboard design, improved materials, and an upgraded infotainment system, according to Car and Driver and Hypebeast.

The Juniper Launch came fully loaded and was priced around $61,000 before the $7,500 federal tax credit, which the company touts on its website.

The newly announced non-Launch 2025 Model Y dials back all the bells and whistles to reduce the cost to $49,000 before incentives, as Electrek reported, though buyers can choose additional features when configuring their order. And as Merritt explained, solid black and deep blue metallic colorways are available this time.

Overall sales of electric vehicles have still been growing, with plug-in versions accounting for 19% of the global automotive market and battery electric versions making up 12% of that total for January, per CleanTechnica.

This is good news for the environment, as these cars are far more energy-efficient than gas-powered versions, and they do not emit planet-warming pollution from their tailpipes. They're able to convert up to 91% of the energy from their battery and regenerative braking, while gas guzzlers max out at converting 25% of the dirty fuels they burn into forward motion.

Tesla sales have dropped a spot in the Western Europe rankings, however, with the Volkswagen ID.4 outselling the Model Y in January.

Regardless of wavering support, including increased market competition from makers like BYD, Tesla still has plans to begin production of the non-Launch Model Y at its Gigafactory in Berlin.

According to Electrek in early April, Tesla said that it could deliver the new non-Launch Model Y in the U.S. within one to three weeks. If you want to secure those federal tax credits, it's a good idea to make that purchase sooner rather than later. President Donald Trump has said he doesn't view the Inflation Reduction Act as part of his administration's plans.

