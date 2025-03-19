New data reveals the best-selling car model for the third year in a row — and one brand dominated again

For the third year in a row, one new car model stood out among the others in California: the Tesla Model Y, as KRON4 reported.

This trend underscores a significant shift toward electric vehicle adoption in the state. Many users of EVs have cited environmental concerns, advancements in EV technology, and state policies that promote clean energy transportation as reasons for buying a Tesla.

Another reason may be the fact that Tesla has made its vehicles more affordable for the average consumer — lowering prices by up to $2,000, according to CBS News. However, worldwide, Tesla sales have been declining, as The Atlantic detailed, and in February, the company's total EV sales dropped 49% year-over-year.

However, for owners, EVs reduce fuel and maintenance expenses compared to those of internal combustion engine vehicles.

Environmentally speaking, the adoption of EVs assists in reducing dirty fuel pollution and improving air quality. By decreasing our reliance on dirty energy through the use of EVs, our carbon footprint goes down. That means EVs aid in the fight to cool down the overheating planet while completely eradicating tailpipe pollution, which benefits public health.

While sales of EVs dropped from 2023 to 2024, from 132,636 to 87,257, auto sales are down overall, and the percentage of EVs being sold — in the Golden State and United States — is increasing. As market demographics shift from the affluent to middle class, prices will have to continue to fall if Tesla hopes to keep pace.

"The Model Y has consistently been a top seller in California for a while, and California, unsurprisingly, is still supportive of electric vehicles," said Brian Maas, the president of the California New Car Dealers Association. "People like compact SUVs, so I think if you're looking at the list, two things. One, we support electrification in California. And two, compact SUVs are very popular."

If you are interested in making your next car an EV, check out this guide.

