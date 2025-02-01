This Tesla model is smashing national records — here's why cars are flying off of lots

These numbers go beyond just success for Tesla.

Tesla's Model Y was Sweden's most popular vehicle for the second year in a row in 2024. This signals an optimal turn for environmentalism as the popularity of electric vehicles means a move away from dirty energy and cleaner air worldwide.

Teslarati explained that Tesla's zero-interest program was a key selling point for the EVs. Buyers have a flexible down payment starting with a conditional sales agreement as low as 0%, with monthly payments set over a fixed term of 24 to 48 months. This incentive, in addition to other financial options that Tesla offers, is said to have ushered in a lot of sales.

According to Teslarati, another interesting factor is that 45% of those who purchased the vehicle were private individuals, which is unique for premium cars like the Model Y.

Over the course of 2024, a total of 18,293 Model Y units were sold, which is about 2,000 more than in 2023. Tesla is notorious for lowering the prices of its EVs, making them available to more people who will be able to benefit from saving money and switch to greener alternatives. Recent reporting indicates that Tesla also plans to release a new car with a sub-$30,000 price tag in early 2025.

These numbers go beyond just success for Tesla. They are a success for consumers and the environment worldwide.

Switching to an EV is an exceptional way to reduce your carbon footprint since EVs produce no tailpipe pollution. It also is a money-saving solution, with estimates suggesting that EV owners can save $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance.

CNN explained that if everyone switches to EVs in 2035, an estimated 90,000 lives could be saved globally. This is because cleaner air would result in 2.2 million fewer asthma attacks.

Hopping into the EV revolution will undoubtedly have myriad benefits — not just for oneself, but for the entire world.

