New report reveals which EVs are crushing the sales competition — here are the details

A CleanTechnica report on the automotive groups leading electric vehicle sales in the United States showed that one brand practically eclipses the rest: Tesla.

Reporting for the third quarter of 2024 revealed the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were leading the nation's electric vehicle sales by an almost absurd margin.

The Model Y was the number one seller in the U.S., with 86,801 total sales in Q3 2024. The Model 3 came second with 58,423 total sales. The Tesla Cybertruck squeezed into third place with 16,692 sales, although Electrek reported a drop in quarterly sales numbers for Q4 is expected.

The numbers for the first three quarters of 2024 showed an even more substantial domination for Tesla. The Model Y still saw the most overall sales in the U.S. for Q1 through Q3 2024, reaching 284,831 in total, while the Model 3 saw 131,975 in the same time period.









However, the Cybertruck was only in fifth place (28,250), behind the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in fourth place (30,318) and the Ford Mustang Mach-E in third place (35,626).

The best-selling models are often the most popular and affordable among consumers, and understanding the benefits of the cars that are available will contribute even more to the overall rise in EV sales nationally.

Switching to an EV benefits consumers and the environment. Not only do they save drivers money in the long run on maintenance and fuel costs, but certain models also qualify for a $7,500 tax credit, reducing the upfront cost.

Aside from saving drivers money, EVs also benefit the planet as they produce zero tailpipe pollution, helping to mitigate rising global temperatures and leading to cleaner air for everyone.

"The Tesla Model Y and Model 3 have so many more sales every quarter than any other model that it's not even funny," said CleanTechnica's Zachary Shahan. "Together they still get into so many more driveways than any other EVs."

"I think the big takeaway is that an EV with a reasonable price and volume production will sell. But an EV that is overpriced won't, and manufacturers obviously can't sell more than they build," one commenter on the report noted.

