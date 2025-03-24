Tesla defies expectations on best-sellers list in South Korea — see which EV model took the top spot

The February car import stats for South Korea showed the Tesla Model Y sold 2,038 units, helping Tesla move up the ranks to the third-most imported passenger car registrations in the month, per Teslarati.

The Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association released data showing that imported passenger car registrations in total for South Korea climbed 24.4% to 21,199 units from 16,237 compared to a year ago.

According to Teslarati, BMW ranked first with 6,274 units; second was Mercedes-Benz with 4,663; Tesla came in third with 2,222.

Tesla is already phasing out the Model Y classic variant, which happens to be the version that sold so well last month in South Korea, per the news outlet.

Hybrid vehicles led South Korea's import registrations with 13,013 units, making up 64.4% of registrations. Electric vehicles were second with 3,757 units (18.6%), followed by gasoline vehicles with 3,226 units (16%) and diesel with 203 units (1%).

The Tesla Model Y classic made up the majority of the EV imports, and though the company trailed behind BMW and Mercedes-Benz, Tesla surpassed both Lexus (1,337) and Volvo (1,046) in registrations.

However, worldwide, Tesla sales have been declining. As The Atlantic noted, the company's total EV sales dropping 49% year over year in February.

Overall, though, hybrids and EVs leading the sales is an encouraging sign for the future. Drivers who own them save a lot of money on fuel over the long term, and EV owners save even more money since electric vehicles don't require a lot of regular maintenance. Both are better for the environment, reducing reliance on dirty fuel and cutting down pollution.

KAIDA Vice Chairman Jeong Yoon-yeong released a statement about the car report, per Teslarati: "In February, new registrations of imported passenger vehicles increased compared to the previous month due to the registration of electric vehicles following the confirmation of electric vehicle subsidies and the new car effect of some brands."

