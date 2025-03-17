Tesla gets major validation as industry standard connector gains mass adoption: 'No major automaker ... plans to use [the alternative]'

After all, everyone hates variant USB connectors, and this is not much different.

Amid Tesla's plummeting stock prices and worldwide sales tanking, the electric vehicle behemoth got some good news. According to Not a Tesla App, Tesla took home MotorTrend's 2025 award for Best Tech for Public Charging Systems for its North American Charging Standard, otherwise known as NACS.

This is just another win for Tesla's NACS technology. It was first introduced in 2022, and it quickly became the standard in North America over the alternative, known as CCS, which had been much more common. While most automobile manufacturers resisted at first, most have now adopted the NACS charging system.

Ford was the first major competitor to adopt NACS in early 2024, followed by GM and a slew of others later in the year. Volkswagen EV drivers finally got access to Tesla Supercharger stations using an adapter in March 2025.

As noted by Not a Tesla App, "No major automaker selling vehicles in North America plans to use CCS for their future EVs."

While down the road this could turn into a negative, giving one company a monopoly on EV charging connectors in North America, in the short term it may be a good thing. Having a uniform connector for charging no matter what brand of EV you have could encourage more people to make their next car an EV — simplicity has value.

After all, everyone hates variant USB connectors, and this is not much different.

More people making the decision to drive EVs would have a huge impact on the planet. It would reduce the carbon pollution and other planet-warming pollutants produced by gas-powered vehicles, which not only negatively impact human health but contribute to extreme weather that threatens lives and the global food supply.

