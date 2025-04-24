Car reviewer shares honest thoughts after test driving next-gen Tesla: 'What you do with this information is up to you'

The Tesla Model Y is the company's most successful vehicle in its history and will likely go down as one of the most important electric vehicles of all time.

The model is so successful that it has been the best-selling vehicle on the planet for two years straight.

Car reviewer Andrei Nedelea shared their thoughts on the vehicle and why they believe momentum for the Model Y is screeching to a halt, as reported for Inside EVs.

Tesla is experiencing atypically low sales numbers and stock drops, as many electric vehicle customers have turned away from the brand due to CEO Elon Musk's political activity, despite positive reviews of many of its updated models. Those who oppose Musk's views have been boycotting Tesla, and in extreme cases, vandalizing Tesla vehicles.

Nedelea praised the Model Y's newest model, the Model Y "Juniper," for addressing some of the vehicle's old problems while also highlighting the Juniper's interior and exterior makeover.

Notable improvements include its improved electric range and new tech features that other competitors in the EV space haven't tried yet.

Nedelea noted that the Juniper's interior felt spacious while driving, and they are a fan of the "ultra-minimalist" approach the vehicle takes. They concluded their review by saying that the Juniper is objectively the best Model Y to date.

Despite the increasing competition in the EV space, Nedelea still believes that the Model Y is a go-to EV for those looking to make the switch. "Even though it now exists in a much more crowded and competitive market segment than ever, it's still good enough to be mentioned among the best," they said.

Tesla or not, switching to an EV benefits drivers and the planet. The more people behind the wheel of EVs, the better, as they produce no planet-warming tailpipe pollution. They also save owners money in the long run as they require less to run and maintain.

Whether positive reviews help sales for the Juniper and other Tesla EVs rebound remains to be seen, but Nedelea gave a level-headed take on this, saying, "People all over the world are angry with Tesla's CEO Elon Musk… my goal is to evaluate this EV solely on its own merits. What you do with this information is up to you."

They went on to say, "There may be a world where Tesla's CEO gets reined in or puts his focus back on cars… maybe then, attention will shift back to the simple fact that the new Model Y is a good car."

