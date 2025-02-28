Vehicle owner devastated after discovering shocking scene in driveway: 'File a police report'

Being on the cutting edge can have its drawbacks. A Tesla owner found that out when their car was vandalized outside their home.

The Model Y driver shared on Reddit that their SUV had been keyed on every panel, and they posted a video of the damage and asked for advice on next steps. They wanted to know if repairs would cost over $5,000.

Unfortunately, the answer was yes.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, resident learned a valuable lesson, too, as they did not have Sentry Mode enabled because they wanted to save the electric vehicle's battery. That means there was no video evidence of the crime. Other Teslas parked at their complex were disfigured, too, they said.

The Model Y has such broad appeal that it was the best-selling vehicle in the world in 2023 and 2024, according to American Cars and Racing. Next month, Tesla will release a much-anticipated updated iteration called the Juniper.

The company is also spurring development and competition in the industry. Late this year, a six-seat Model Y is expected to be available in China.

EVs are the wave of the future because they release zero tailpipe pollution while being driven. This provides numerous benefits, such as keeping heat-trapping gases that harm human health out of the atmosphere.

"Electric vehicles truly are the stepping stone to electrification, to clean energy, to ... a zero-carbon world," one driver raved, noting that charging EVs with renewable electricity all but eliminates their use-phase environmental impacts.

As for the EV driver who created the Reddit post, they were thankful for the advice they received, even if the situation was bad.

"Ouch to your insurance rates," one user said. "Better file a police report and fight to ensure this gets compensated as non-collision."

Another commenter wrote: "File a police report, send that to your insurance, pay deductible and get it fixed. It's the best way to not pay thousands."

