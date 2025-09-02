Tesla celebrates major milestone for one of its most popular models: 'You guys move fast'

The most popular Tesla model has reached a remarkable milestone in the company's production lineup.

According to Teslarati, the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin produced the company's 100,000th new Model Y on August 25, 2025.

While Tesla's sales have seen extreme fluctuations so far this year, the Tesla Model Y has remained in the zeitgeist for its updated Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive trim, which comes at a more affordable price point.

Furthermore, the Model Y made headlines when a hacker released rumors that a six-seat configuration of the car may come to the global market soon — making the Model Y increasingly dynamic and accessible for any driver's needs.

Switching to any electric vehicle, not just a Model Y, is a great route to take to have a positive impact on the planet. By turning to an EV, which relies on electric energy instead of burning dirty fuels, you can reduce your personal contribution of toxic, planet-warming pollution into the air, helping to mitigate Earth's warming.

To make things even better, driving an EV means saving money on gas and maintenance, such as oil changes. Additionally, installing solar panels can make charging your vehicle at home even more sustainable and affordable. Installing solar panels dramatically increases the cost savings associated with EV ownership, as fueling with solar energy is cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid.

If you're interested in solar but unsure where to start, EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on your solar installation.

Tesla Manufacturing (@gigafactories) shared the news of the Model Y manufacturing milestone on X, accompanied by a gleaming photo of the 100,000th model.

Commenters on the post shared their enthusiasm for the production record.

One person commented, "Wow 100,000! Well done!"

"You guys move fast," another added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.