Tesla hacker makes stunning discovery about automaker's future plans: 'Tesla may now be actively testing the vehicle'

According to Not A Tesla App, a Tesla hacker uncovered strong evidence that a six-seat Model Y is on the horizon.

The hacker discovered this in the most recent batch of vehicle firmware. "Given that the references are showing up in production software, Tesla may now be actively testing the vehicle," Not A Tesla App reported.

While Tesla's sales have seen dramatic drops so far this year, in large part due to CEO Elon Musk's activity within the Trump administration, the Tesla Model Y has been in the zeitgeist recently for its updated Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive trim, which comes at a more affordable price point.

Now, with the Model Y most likely going from the standard five-seat, or the newly announced seven-seat option, to the new six-seat option, this particular vehicle gains increasing appeal and accessibility.

As Not a Tesla App noted, Tesla already has implemented technology that could make the six-seat configuration workable, including seats that fold automatically while others reconfigure themselves to optimize the process.

On the layout, Not A Tesla App wrote, "The configuration all but guarantees a 2x2x2 seat layout. That configuration would replace the traditional second-row bench seat with two more spacious captain's chairs, which will have an aisle between them."

Some believed this 2x2x2 seat layout would only be available to the Chinese market, but the hacker's findings point to this configuration coming to the global market.

The electric vehicle market is ever-expanding with self-driving advancements, a burgeoning used EV market, and increasingly diverse vehicle capabilities.

"We expect that Tesla will likely price the seven-seat variant for an additional $2,000 USD ($3,000 CAD), and the six-seat variant for an additional $4,000 USD ($5,000 CAD) in the North American market," Not A Tesla App reported.

