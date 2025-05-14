Tesla reaches out to previous owners with enticing offer for new purchase: 'Tempting'

Tesla is reaching out to current and previous owners of its top-selling Model Y with an enticing offer: $2,000 off its latest Model Y iteration, the Juniper.

Tech enthusiast DennisCW (@DennisCW) shared the news on the social media platform X, explaining that he received the promotion via text. He bought a Model Y Performance in 2021 and later sold the electric vehicle.

"Yup — if you're a current or previous Model Y owner, Tesla might be sending you a $2,000 loyalty offer toward a new Model Y (Juniper)," Dennis CW wrote.

While the Juniper is similar to the original Model Y, it has key differences. Teslarati says these new features offer "substantial benefits over the older version," pointing to acoustic-lined glass for a quieter cabin and improved suspension system for a smoother ride.

The limited-time offer isn't the only discount Tesla has on the table. The automaker also slashed prices of its Cybertruck amid plummeting profits and sales. In the latter case, a series of safety recalls may have contributed to decreased demand.

Analysts attribute Tesla's 13% year-over-year drop in first-quarter delivery numbers to CEO Elon Musk, whose political activities have damaged brand trust, as well as to increased competition from other EV automakers such as BYD, Rivian, Ford, and more.

As Teslarati notes, Tesla has also been zeroed in on switching over its production lines, and that likely impacted its ability to keep pace with its EV delivery goals.

Regardless, despite Tesla's rough start to 2025, the EV market is booming overall, and the Juniper is sparking buzz for another reason as well.

While EVs are already cheaper to maintain and power than gas-guzzling vehicles — in addition to being a more eco-friendly mode of transportation — the revamped Model Y has a more aerodynamic design that could extend its driving range, boosting peace of mind on long road trips and saving drivers even more money on charging.

EV charging becomes even more cost-effective for homeowners who install solar panels — which can further slash costs compared to relying on public charging stations or a dirty fuel-reliant grid, which generates pollution associated with millions of annual premature deaths.

EnergySage offers a free service that makes it easy to compare solar installation quotes from trusted installers and snag the best deal.

Reactions to the Juniper loyalty offer were mixed. One X user who received the text said in response to DennisCW that it was "a nice tempting offer!!" Another suggested Tesla would need to sweeten the pot in order for them to take the plunge.

"Had two Model Ys and now a 2024 Model 3 performance and haven't got a message," a third person wrote.

