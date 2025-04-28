  • Business Business

Tesla announces massive discounts on Cybertruck inventory amid plummeting profits: 'They aren't moving them'

"There seems to be an appetite for around $40k as it was initially promised."

by Catherine Wilkins
"There seems to be an appetite for around $40k as it was initially promised."

Photo Credit: iStock

Tesla is offering enormous discounts on Cybertrucks amid reports of plunging profits.

The automaker is offering up to $10,550 off Cybertruck inventory units in the United States for 2024 model year vehicles, according to Teslarati. There had been a $6,000 discount offered on the electric vehicles.

In addition to the price reduction, every Foundation Series Cybertruck purchased will receive free lifetime Supercharging.

While the Cybertruck was the top-selling electric pickup in the country in fall, its high price point has made it inaccessible to many consumers. 

However, there are many other EV options to choose from as the more eco-friendly transportation alternative continues to grow in popularity. In fact, Cox Automotive found that 1.3 million EVs were sold in the U.S. in 2024 — an uptick of 7.3% compared to the previous year.

That's good news for the planet, too, as the Department of Energy reports that the transportation sector is the largest source of heat-trapping pollution in the nation. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Driving an EV doesn't only help the environment, though. It can also improve public health. EVs produce zero asthma-linked tailpipe emissions, and even when accounting for pollution during other stages of their lifecycle, EVS are responsible for far less emissions over their lifetimes than gas-powered cars, per the Environmental Protection Agency.

Making the switch to an EV can also help keep money in your pocket. Drivers can save $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance by going electric. 

As previously mentioned, the Cybertruck discounts are being offered while Tesla experiences a steep decline in profits. According to USA Today, Tesla's net income in the first quarter dropped 71%. Revenue was down 9%. 

CEO Elon Musk, whose approach as the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency has drawn significant backlash, attributed the decline to "changing political sentiment" and a "rapidly evolving trade policy," per the report. 

Would you ever consider buying a Tesla Cybertruck?

Absolutely 👍

Never in a million years 👎

Maybe if it was way cheaper 💰

I already have one 🛻

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Tesla is also facing increased competition as a growing number of established and emerging EV automakers expand their offerings.

It is unclear whether that factored into the decision to offer Cybertrucks at a reduced price point. In March, Tesla issued a recall on more than 46,000 Cybertrucks. It was the eighth recall for the vehicle in just about one and a half years. 

Following the recall, Tesla introduced a separate upgrade to improve Cybertruck safety. The automaker added tire sensors that measure tread depth, road conditions, temperature, and camber alignment. 

One Teslarati commenter had a straightforward take on the matter, writing: "Unless they get the cost down they aren't moving them. There seems to be an appetite for around $40k as it was initially promised."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x