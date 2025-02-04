New data shows Tesla dominating America's EV market — here are the three models leading the way

The electric vehicle market has grown steadily over the last few years. With many drivers curious about the benefits driving an EV can bring for them and their communities, automakers are vying to stand out among the crowd. One manufacturer, it seems, has done so.

According to Teslarati, clean energy and EV giant Tesla ​​reaped most of the market share in 2024. Tesla Models Y and 3 topped the charts in the United States market, per Cox Automotive, with the Cybertruck surpassing expectations in popularity.

Tesla was reported as having a firm hold on the EV market despite a decline in sales compared to previous years. The company's popularity has held strong at an estimated 633,000 units sold in 2024. Tesla's Model Y and Model 3, in particular, totaled over 40% of all EVs that were sold this past year in the U.S., per Teslarati.

While both Tesla vehicles have been positively received over the years, their continued adoption rate is in part because of the EV tax credit that the Inflation Reduction Act distributed to lower the cost of purchase. This made them more available to customers who want environmentally friendly vehicles, and the addition of the Cybertruck to the EV fleet has shown an expansion of where efficient vehicles can go.

While the premium price may have been concerning at first, the Cybertruck was named the fifth-best-selling EV in the U.S., promoted greatly by its Foundation Series campaign that ended last year.

To date, EV sales in the U.S. have increased by as much as 7.3% compared to the previous year, making up 8.1% of total auto sales. Other automakers have begun to see the shift to electrification in the transportation industry, with large companies such as General Motors selling 114,432 units and Ford with 97,865.

Aside from the long-term cost savings, EVs release no harmful substances into the air, ensuring that drivers can travel without contributing to a warming planet.

Despite a minor dip in vehicles sold over the past year, the popularity of Tesla EVs shows the interest to continue driving in a way that is better for people and our planet.

