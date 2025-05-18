Tesla flags owners about critical upgrade to keep cars safer in disasters: 'You will receive a notification'

"This enhancement is designed to optimize seal integrity over time."

Owners of 2021-2022 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles are in queue to receive upgraded parts.

As Teslarati reported, eligible owners were told, "you will receive a notification in your Tesla mobile app" when parts are available at their local service centers.

The upgrade involves parts for the high-voltage battery seal system, which should improve performance and reliability in floods.

The upgrade is free and is a proactive initiative to strengthen the port plungers against external water entering the battery during flooding-related submersion.

The message warns that it is still best to keep Teslas out of the water.

Considering the increased risk of flooding amid rising global temperatures, this is a welcome move from the company.

Teslas and other electric vehicles are known for being better for the environment than typical gas-powered alternatives because they do not produce harmful air pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet.

Tesla is actively working to improve the efficiency of its EVs, taking steps to lengthen the driving range to make them more attractive to eco-conscious drivers. The company also regularly introduces features to make the vehicles safer.

The company is experiencing a turbulent period. Privately owned cars, dealerships, and charging stations have been impacted in a series of criminal activities. These are thought to be a reaction to CEO Elon Musk's appointment as Special Government Employee as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration.

But EV vandalism isn't exactly new, with incidents prior to Musk's involvement in politics linked to a backlash against environmental progress or as a misunderstanding about whether EVs are a more environmentally friendly option. Unfortunately, this can prevent drivers from selecting vehicles that are much better for the planet than gas-guzzling versions.

There is good news, though. While Tesla sales have declined in recent months, EV sales overall have been on the incline.

On its quest toward greater sustainability and to remain competitive, Tesla continues to make improvements and upgrades to existing vehicles.

Tesla is also working on expanding its charging infrastructure to make refueling more convenient for vehicle owners when they are away from home.

Pairing at-home charging technology with solar panels can dramatically increase the cost savings of EV ownership — which are already kinder on the wallet through reduced maintenance and by avoiding expensive dirty fuels.

Charging your EV with solar energy is free, making this option much more cost-effective than using public charging stations. If that sounds appealing, EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare installer quotes and saves you thousands on solar panel systems.

The notice about the upgraded Tesla parts stated that "this enhancement is designed to optimize seal integrity over time and improve the performance and reliability of our battery."

Tesla owners in areas prone to flooding will be looking forward to the upgrade.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.