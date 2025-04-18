Hacker reveals Tesla's revolutionary new safety tech that could save lives on the road: 'I can confirm it reacts'

"The company regularly adds and improves safety and other features through software updates."

A hacker has discovered that Tesla is adding emergency vehicle detection features to new models, as reported by Teslarati.

The company designed this updated warning function to detect sirens, helping drivers and Tesla's Autopilot mode recognize and yield to approaching emergency vehicles.

If the warning feature detects a siren, the media volume will automatically lower, and a graphic alert will appear on the dashboard display.

In order to address privacy concerns, the sound detection data is not transmitted unless the driver enables data sharing.

The hacker, green (@greentheonly), revealed the details of the update on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Not sure why nobody mentioned it, but 2025.8.x firmwares include siren detection and have a feature to warn you when the event is recognized, lowering the media volume. Requires microphone permissions," they wrote.

Tesla vehicles are not equipped with external microphones, so the vehicle's cameras will detect emergency vehicles.

While electric vehicle sales are on the rise, up 11% in the first quarter of 2025, Tesla sales have dropped 13% compared to Q1 of 2024, per CleanTechnica. Analysts have at least partially attributed this decline to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's involvement in the current presidential administration.

While Tesla sales are down, specifically, it is good news that EV sales are climbing. Switching from a gas-powered vehicle to an EV is an eco-friendly option that helps keep planet-warming pollution out of the atmosphere.

In a study by UC Berkeley, a network of sensors set up to monitor carbon dioxide levels between 2018 and 2022 showed a reduction in CO2 of about 1.8% each year, which is attributed to the increased replacement of gas-powered vehicles by EVs. While this improvement is not happening as fast as it needs to in order to stop Earth's overheating, it is progress nonetheless and also better for the quality of the air we breathe.

Switching to an EV has other benefits, too, such as long-term cost savings on gas and maintenance, and tax credits that help with upfront costs.

Tesla is working to meet the needs of its customers and draw in new ones by contributing to the expansion of the charging infrastructure and adding new features to continue to improve its vehicles.

Teslarati stated that Tesla "regularly adds and improves safety and other features in its vehicles through software updates … [sometimes] in response to owner criticism."

Per this update, one user responded to the X post, saying, "I can confirm it reacts to sirens. I was at a light the other day waiting to turn left, and an ambulance was coming north, no indicated direction I got the green arrow. The car waited until the ambulance passed before it made the left turn."

Tesla or not, switching to an EV is a great way to help the planet by reducing the amount of air pollution you contribute to the environment.

