Tesla sparks excitement with announcement of new hands-free feature: 'I can't wait for this'

This latest update has Tesla fans buzzing with excitement.

by Lindy Whitehouse
Following the successful release of a software update earlier this year that included hands-free trunk opening, Tesla has announced its newest feature: hands-free frunk opening. 

This latest update, reported by Electrek, will enable Tesla owners to open the front trunk of their vehicle — commonly referred to as frunk — using their phone key. It is a game changer for convenience and will enable drivers to open the frunk even if their hands are full. 

The update will only be available on supported Tesla models, which include the latest versions of the Model 3, Model S, and Model X, and requires users to have a phone key app on iPhone 11s or newer. The feature will also be made available on Android phones in the near future.

A frunk is a useful additional storage area that has gained popularity as the electric vehicle market has expanded. Convenient updates and high-tech gadgets, along with improved range, more widespread charging infrastructure, and lower costs, are making EVs more attractive to prospective buyers. 

Several countries are offering incentives for purchasing EVs, and the U.S. has gone further by providing tax credits for new and used EVs through the Inflation Reduction Act. This incentive has made EVs much more affordable. If you are considering switching to an EV, you can find out more about rebates here

EVs have a number of benefits over gas-powered cars, such as zero emissions during driving. Toxic pollution from internal combustion engine cars has been linked to health complications like infertility and respiratory problems, which negatively impact communities, especially those found near busy roads and transportation routes. 

EVs are also much quieter, which reduces noise pollution. With transport a major contributor to heat-trapping gas emissions, less dirty gas pollution means cleaner air and a cooler planet.

"I can't wait for this!" one excited user commented.

