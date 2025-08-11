Tesla raises eyebrows with sudden change to vehicle offering in key market — here's what's happening

There are many Tesla options still available today.

New Tesla Model S and Model X electric vehicles are no longer available to buy in Europe.

On its website, the EV automaker has eliminated the option to customize and purchase these two top-tier models amid sales figures that EV-focused site Electrek recently described as being in "free fall."

What's happening?

As Electrive reported, Tesla removed its Model S and X models from its configurators in numerous European markets.

When prospective car buyers go to Tesla's website, they are directed to the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y options still available for configuration. If someone in Europe tries to order a Model S or Model X, the website sends them to a page to explore the inventory instead.

However, Tesla Models S and X are still available to customize and purchase in the U.S.

Why are fewer Tesla model options significant?

In the U.S., Tesla recently offered enhancements of the Models S and X, with changes to the wheels, paint finishes, and other details.

But in Europe, these models have seen only limited success. European Tesla sales have primarily centered on the more popular Models 3 and Y. Additionally, Tesla does not sell its Cybertruck in Europe.

Yet this change in European Tesla availability has raised concerns about the overall future of certain models. Fewer EV options available could mean a narrower product range and limited customer choice, potentially deterring buyers looking for specialized features.

However, streamlining model options could also be a beneficial manufacturing strategy. For instance, focused model sales in key markets could simplify production, reduce costs associated with inventory and supply chain management, and enable faster production to increase affordability.

What's being done to give EV drivers more choice?

Fortunately, there are many Tesla options still available today, as well as other brands producing high-quality EVs.

Other top-selling EV brands include BMW, Ford, GM, and Hyundai. There are plenty of Tesla alternatives available if you have specific ideals in mind with your EV purchase.

Yet no matter which brand you choose, the vital thing all EVs have in common is their ability to run on clean energy. When you drive an EV, you can save money on gas and maintenance costs while contributing to a more sustainable planet with less pollution from tailpipe exhaust.

Overall, EV demand is increasing significantly. So, despite individual brands' models coming and going, the broader shift to environmentally responsible driving is here to stay.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.