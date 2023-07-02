Leaked video fuels wild speculation among Tesla fans about Model 3: ‘A vital element’

While none of these upgrades have been confirmed by Tesla , that is certainly not stopping the brand’s loyal fans from getting very excited about them on Twitter .

The Tesla Model 3 is more affordable than other Tesla models, with tax incentives in some places bringing the price down lower than a new Toyota Camry. Now, a leaked video may show some of the new features of the Model 3.

According to one Tesla fan blog, a video of a car seat posted on Twitter by user Jay (@JayinShanghai) is actually a preview of a ventilated seat that will be included in the Model 3.

Ventilated car seats are a special type of seat, typically associated with luxury vehicles, that contain a system of forced air circulation, providing cooling for drivers and passengers. They may be connected to the car’s air conditioning system, or they may operate separately.

“Evidence supporting the ventilated seats theory emerged from a video leak showing a Model 3 seat with distinctive perforations, a vital element of the seat ventilation process,” fan site Not A Tesla App wrote.

The fan site reported that other rumored changes to the Model 3 include ambient lighting and an upgraded sound system.

Rumor: Model 3 highland to have:

– Ventilated seats

– Ambient lighting

– upgraded sound system @xiaoteshushu — Kelvin Yang (@KelvinYang7) June 12, 2023

While none of these upgrades have been confirmed by Tesla, that is certainly not stopping the brand’s loyal fans from getting very excited about them on Twitter, as the replies to Jay’s tweet attest.

While ventilated seats and ambient lighting are certainly nice features, hopefully, the Model 3, Tesla’s cheapest car ever, is not hampered by the same assembly issues that plagued the much more pricey Model S. Those issues saw pieces of a car just coming loose in one Tesla owner’s hands.

Prospective Model 3 buyers can also hope that they are not hit with a sucker punch that demands they replace the battery at a cost of $15,000 — half the price of the brand-new car — after a few years, as a group of Tesla owners who filed a class action lawsuit against the company claim they were.

