Tesla owner sparks debate with bold claim about vehicle: 'Elon wasn't kidding'

A Tesla owner's take on their new Model 3 sparked conversation online after they made a bold claim about the EV's build quality — an area where Tesla has historically struggled.

"The new Model 3 and Model Y have some of the highest quality cabins I've sat in any car, period," they said.

The post, shared on the subreddit r/TeslaLounge, praised Tesla's latest interiors as "pretty much flawless," comparing them favorably to those of luxury brands. "When you compare the Model 3 to something like a Mercedes E Class or Audi A6 or BMW 5 series, you just notice the fact that there are no creaks anywhere, high tolerances everywhere, and a beautiful combination of different materials in the car, all surrounding the central screen."

A commenter agreed, saying, "Yeah, my 2024 3 is pretty much flawless."

Another user shared that they have had three Model 3s, from 2019, 2023, and 2025, and "have not had to take the highland in for a single thing. … Elon wasn't kidding about the best way they can make sure to decrease service center appointment lead times is to make sure cars aren't coming in for service in the first place."

The debate comes at a challenging time for the company. Tesla's global sales have slowed in 2025 compared to previous years, with analysts pointing to increased competition, market saturation, and backlash against CEO Elon Musk's political activities.

Tesla, however, has a loyal customer base, though its EV competitors are making big strides in the market. Electric vehicles offer major savings for consumers because they use fewer moving parts, resulting in less maintenance. EV batteries, which are costly to replace, are getting easier and easier to fix as the technology improves.

EV owners not only reduce dependence on dirty fuels, helping to lower carbon pollution, but also have the opportunity to reduce their reliance on the grid as well. Many EV owners have opted to stretch their savings further by pairing their car with home solar.

