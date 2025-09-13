  • Home Home

First-time EV owner shares honest opinion after switching from gas car: 'Feel like I made the right call'

by Misty Layne
Photo Credit: iStock

While driving an electric car offers motorists a wealth of benefits, some are hesitant to take the plunge and make the switch from a traditional vehicle.

One first-time EV owner on Reddit, however, was thrilled after going electric.

They shared a photo of their new Ford Mustang Mach-E on Reddit, writing, "First-ever EV, feel like I made the right call."

"She's an absolute beauty."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The car looks beautiful with its magenta color and black rims. As the original poster wrote in response to another Redditor, "I love it."

Other people loved the car just as much as the original poster.

"You made the right choice," one user commented. "She's an absolute beauty."

Another shared, "I did the same yesterday on my first-ever EV, so congrats!"

The original poster asked in response, "Have you also had to explain to multiple people the benefits of an EV? Because I have."

While most people are aware that they can save money by owning an EV, as it requires less routine maintenance and expensive gasoline is no longer needed, some Redditors pointed out other benefits, such as how well they drive and how easy it is to charge a vehicle at home.

There are benefits for the environment, too, when switching from an internal combustion engine car to an EV, particularly in pollution reduction. As more people switch to EVs, the air will become cleaner, allowing communities to breathe a little easier.

Would you drive a car powered by hydrogen fuel?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

Only if it's cheaper than gas ⛽

Only if it helps my car run better 💪

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

EV owners and the environment can benefit even more by installing solar panels at home. Solar energy can increase the savings of leasing or owning an EV, as it can help reduce the cost of charging the vehicle.

For those looking to explore saving more in this way, EnergySage is an easy-to-use TCD-vetted source that offers quotes on solar installation in a matter of minutes. If the upfront costs of solar panels are too much, consider leasing them. Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program offers solar panels for no money down and is another excellent option.

Taking the leap into change can be a little scary, but by making the switch to an EV, you may find yourself in the same boat as the Redditor, who said about their own EV, "We've been extremely happy with it in every respect."

