Tesla hits rapid installation pace as Powerwall market skyrockets: 'The shift to sustainable energy will be unstoppable'

Tesla has reached another milestone with its Powerwall installations — and the company isn't slowing down anytime soon, as reported by Teslerati.

On Oct. 1, Tesla announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it has reached 750,000 Powerwall installations worldwide.

This is just eight months after reaching 600,000 installations in February 2024 and up from 500,000 installations in June 2023.

The milestone is partly due to an increase in production capabilities, which will allow Tesla to produce 700,000 Powerwalls a year. Recently, the company's Nevada factory set a record for producing 500 Powerwalls in a single shift, Teslarati reported.

In a recent video, Tesla announced that it can produce a single unit in 25 seconds.

The Tesla Powerwall is a home battery storage system that can store energy either from the grid or created by solar panels, and it can be used when you need it, especially if there is a storm or if the grid goes down. This helps homeowners save money on energy.

First launched in 2015, Tesla's latest Powerwall 3 model is its most advanced home battery system yet. It can power up to 95% of the home with a single battery and can be used to charge electric vehicles. It can also be combined with multiple Powerwalls to store even more energy.

It is designed to operate in extreme environments, including underwater, as the company announced, showcasing the batteries' resilience even during flooding and hurricanes.

The Powerwall 3 is currently available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Australia. Other countries hope to gain access to the home battery storage system as it ramps up production with no competition.

