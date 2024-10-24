  • Business Business

Tesla hits rapid installation pace as Powerwall market skyrockets: 'The shift to sustainable energy will be unstoppable'

"Been waiting years for competition but most don't have equivalent capabilities or similar ease of install or pricing or esthetics."

by Robert English
"Been waiting years for competition but most don't have equivalent capabilities or similar ease of install or pricing or esthetics."

Photo Credit: iStock

Tesla has reached another milestone with its Powerwall installations — and the company isn't slowing down anytime soon, as reported by Teslerati.

On Oct. 1, Tesla announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it has reached 750,000 Powerwall installations worldwide.

This is just eight months after reaching 600,000 installations in February 2024 and up from 500,000 installations in June 2023.

The milestone is partly due to an increase in production capabilities, which will allow Tesla to produce 700,000 Powerwalls a year.  Recently, the company's Nevada factory set a record for producing 500 Powerwalls in a single shift, Teslarati reported.

In a recent video, Tesla announced that it can produce a single unit in 25 seconds.

The Tesla Powerwall is a home battery storage system that can store energy either from the grid or created by solar panels, and it can be used when you need it, especially if there is a storm or if the grid goes down. This helps homeowners save money on energy.

Watch now: NYC just expanded its curbside composting program

First launched in 2015, Tesla's latest Powerwall 3 model is its most advanced home battery system yet. It can power up to 95% of the home with a single battery and can be used to charge electric vehicles. It can also be combined with multiple Powerwalls to store even more energy.

It is designed to operate in extreme environments, including underwater, as the company announced, showcasing the batteries' resilience even during flooding and hurricanes.

The Powerwall 3 is currently available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Australia. Other countries hope to gain access to the home battery storage system as it ramps up production with no competition.

"Been waiting years for competition but most don't have equivalent capabilities or similar ease of install or pricing or esthetics," one user commented

"750k today... imagine when it's a million, the shift to sustainable energy will be unstoppable!" another commenter wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x