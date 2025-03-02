Tesla's massive Megapack batteries continue global growth — and a major player is going all-in

The use of Tesla Megapacks, Tesla's large grid-scale batteries, continues to grow worldwide. According to Teslarati, Tesla will supply 142 Megapacks to a facility in central Japan capable of supplying 548 megawatt-hours of power.

The deal was struck in early February, and the facility is intended to be one of the largest energy storage projects in Japan. The project will be overseen by financial services firm ORIX and is expected to be operational by 2027. It will be located in central Japan.

This is just part of Japan's decarbonization plan. According to former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the country has already cut its planet-warming pollution by 20%, with the goal of being net zero by 2050.

Japan is the world's fourth largest generator of solar power, behind China, the U.S., and India. The facility with the Tesla Megapacks will help support the further integration of clean energy sources such as solar and wind into the power grid.

Japan is responsible for roughly 3% of global carbon pollution, one of the main drivers of the planet overheating, leading to more extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and stronger storms, which threaten lives and the global food supply.

While 3% may not sound like much, that's coming from a country that only makes up about 1.5% of the world's population. But Japan's carbon pollution has decreased by 15% since 2000, so they're heading in the right direction.

This is just the latest in a series of Megapack projects, all aimed at reducing the dependence on dirty energy.

A few weeks before agreeing on the project in Japan, Tesla reached a deal to provide Megapacks for a 75 MW/300MWh facility in Belgium. A 600MW/1,600MWh project in Australia is near completion. Last year, Tesla reached an agreement with California's Intersect Power to provide the company with enough Megapacks to store 15.3 gigawatt hours of energy within the next five years. That's just to name a few.

