Tesla rolls out game-changing charging update for drivers across the US — here's what you need to know

Thanks to this new update, those lengthy charging sessions are being drastically reduced.

The Tesla Cybertruck just got even more road-trip-ready. Tesla has unlocked faster charging speeds for the electric truck at select stations, now reaching 325kW.

Teslarati reported that this upgrade slashes wait times and sets the stage for even quicker refills once the full V4 network is up and running. The V4 Supercharger rollout, which will offer speeds up to 500kW, is set to begin in early 2025.

The Tesla Charging account (@TeslaCharging) on X (formerly known as Twitter) announced the faster charging speeds, revealing a growing list of sites where Cybertrucks can now charge at 325kW.

Lebec, CA

Chemult, OR

Columbus, GA - Macon Road

Dayton, OH - North Springboro Pike

Dunnigan, CA - County Road

Lamoni, IA

Wilsonville, OR

Truckee, CA - Deerfield Drive

Harrison, NY

Farr West, UT

Tacoma, WA - S 40th Street

Highland, CA - 4154 E Highland Ave

Melissa, TX

Cedar Park,… — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) December 14, 2024

As of the December post, there were nearly 20 locations to do so, including in Rockaway, New Jersey; Mesa, Arizona; Blaine, Washington; and Santa Ynez, California, with more to be added, according to Tesla.









Tesla North American Charging Director Max de Zegher also clarified on X that V4 posts with V3 cabinets will soon support these 325kW speeds, with even more locations expected to follow.

Once the V4 cabinets are fully deployed, Cybertrucks will be able to tap into their 800V charging architecture, unlocking the full potential of the vehicle's charging speed, according to Teslarati.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Faster charging speeds mean Cybertruck owners will spend less time waiting at charging stations, allowing them to get back on the road more quickly.

The Tesla Cybertruck comes with a hefty 123 kWh battery — a higher-capacity battery than for any other new Tesla vehicle offered to normal customers, as listed by Kelley Blue Book.

While the big battery allows for up to 325 miles in estimated range, it can also mean longer charging times. Early owners have reported long charging times, sometimes over an hour, to go from 0-100%.

Thanks to the new update, lengthy charging sessions may be drastically reduced.

According to one owner charging in Washington state, they gained 30% of their battery's charge in just 10 minutes, and in 35 minutes, they went from 8% up to 80% state of charge. This speed improvement brings much-needed convenience to Cybertruck owners, especially on longer trips.

I got 10-80% in 35min & 8-80% in 35 min last night testing it out



Over 30% gained in 10 min though pic.twitter.com/z8bf7NDYBM — David Moss (@DavidMoss253) December 14, 2024

The expanded V4 Supercharging network means that more people can make the switch to electric vehicles, further reducing reliance on dirty energy sources.

With fewer delays at charging stations, EVs like the Cybertruck are becoming even more practical for daily use, speeding up the transition to a greener, more sustainable future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.