Fun Tesla feature lets drivers get flashy for the holiday season: ‘Tesla will be organising future raves soon’

A new video shows Tesla’s strength in numbers, demonstrating a fun function that allows a fleet of the electric vehicles to put on a light show.

The video, posted by Finnish YouTube account Harri Salo (@HARRISALO) and shared by Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) to X, formerly known as Twitter, shows 687 Teslas synced up in Vermo, Espoo, Finland.

The cars’ headlights, high beams, and taillights are all perfectly coordinated with one another to put on a light show composed by Simon Pollock, set to two songs: Darude’s “Sandstorm” and a cover of Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

The video’s caption claims that this is the world record for the number of vehicles involved in a Tesla light show.

Tesla allows drivers to program flashing lights into their vehicles via the Tesla Light Show feature. Users can create custom shows set to music via open-source software xLights, according to MotorTrend.

Websites like Tesla Light Share are full of numerous Tesla light display videos (and programs to download them) set to different pieces of music, but the vast majority of them only involve a single car or a small group of them, which makes the Finnish light festival all the more impressive given its immense scale.

The light show feature is just a fun addition to the EV — the company’s primary asset is its environmentally friendly vehicles that are helping ease the harmful pollution produced by passenger cars and trucks.

The company has also recently produced electric Semis that will transport materials for manufacturing purposes, opened a lithium lab to produce batteries, and is even attempting to reconfigure Australia’s power grid with clean energy.

Users on X expressed their admiration for the light show in the replies.

“Extremely impressive and beautiful,” one user said.

“Tesla will be organising future raves soon,” commented a third.

