Video shows all-electric Tesla Semi go head-to-head with a diesel 18-wheeler: ‘It’s got tremendous power’

Medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the United States send nearly 920 billion pounds of pollution into the atmosphere.

Scalable, sustainable trucking is one of the final frontiers for cleaner road travel, and a new video has demonstrated just how game-changing Tesla’s electric Semi could be.

In a video captured by Zanegler and posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, a Tesla Semi is seen passing a similar-sized diesel truck with ease on the Donner Pass.

Tesla Semi Smokes Diesel Semi Second Installment – Verdi grade pre-Donner Pass Grade. Diesel bro’s start your hater engines. 😎😂 yes the trailer is carrying a significant weight. Can’t share how I know, but I know. I’ll accept all of your apologies for doubting the veracity of… pic.twitter.com/BGj218HHFH — Zanegler (@HinrichsZane) July 16, 2023

The X user noted that the trailer is carrying “a significant weight,” which makes the performance even more impressive as it tackles the road’s incline.

According to Tesla, the Semi is capable of reaching 60 miles per hour from standing in just 20 seconds, while the estimated range on a full charge can be up to 500 miles. It reportedly consumes under 2 kilowatt hours of electricity per mile and can recover up to 70% of charge in just 30 minutes at appropriate charging stations.

Per Ian Tiseo of Statista, medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the United States send nearly 920 billion pounds (417 metric tons) of pollution into the atmosphere. Compared to similar levels from 1990, this marks an increase of around 78%.

With that in mind, finding alternative long-haul and heavy-cargo transportation solutions is vital in the fight to keep global temperatures from rising more than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit by the year 2100, the point at which severe climate disruptions could happen worldwide.

This isn’t the first footage Zanegler has posted of the Tesla Semi. Earlier in July, they shared video of a Semi passing two diesel trucks on the Donner Pass, saying the company runs the trucks up this route to discover any issues with functioning.

I had some thoughts about how to (safely) capture some video of the Tesla Semi vs diesel semi’s going up a steep grade. The average grade ascending the Donner Pass is 7% up to 16%. This is some of what I captured. #Tesla #teslasemi Tesla runs these semi’s daily, fully loaded up… pic.twitter.com/eEHwc1s0DB — Zanegler (@HinrichsZane) July 14, 2023

Following the latest post, users were quick to point out their excitement about the Semi’s potential.

“I don’t think anyone doubts the ability of the Tesla Semi to haul, it’s got tremendous power,” one X user said.

“I’m a trucker and would love to drive this,” another added.

