Tesla aims to sweeten the deal for gas car owners with out-of-the-box promo — here are the details

As the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 nears, Tesla continues to experiment with ways to incentivize people to switch from gas-powered to electric vehicles. The recent incentives are an attempt to offset declining sales numbers from the first half of the year and the loss of the $7,500 EV tax credit on Sept 30.

Teslarati reported that Tesla is now offering 2,000 free Supercharging miles to any gas or hybrid car owner who trades their vehicle in for a Tesla. The miles would be applied to the customer's Supercharging balance for use on any charger in the Tesla network for two years after the vehicle is purchased.

Along with expanded charging infrastructure, increased vehicle range, and manufacturers offering more affordable EVs, incentives like this might be just what consumers need to be persuaded to make the shift. This would be a win for Tesla, the EV market as a whole, and the environment.

Widespread adoption of EVs would reduce tailpipe pollution tremendously, helping the planet by greatly decreasing the amount of planet-warming gases that are released.

While EVs are still considered out of reach for some consumers due to upfront cost, they can save drivers a great deal of money over the long term.

EV owners can save additional money by charging their vehicles at home rather than relying on public chargers, and those savings can be multiplied by installing solar panels and using solar power to charge the EV.

Though Supercharging on the charging infrastructure is typically not a Tesla owner's main means to charge their vehicles, the mileage incentive would add a big convenience factor to a potential purchase.

"Tesla routinely offers some tasty deals in Q4 as it aims to round out the year with a strong delivery and production report for investors," the Teslarati article explained. While Tesla has its eyes focused on that prize, hopefully, the incentives are a prize for consumers and the planet, as well.

