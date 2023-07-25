  • Business Business

Tesla just rolled out a new wave of discounts for the Model 3 and Model Y — here’s how much you could save

It’s all thanks to Tesla’s new referral program.

by Jeremiah Budin
Discounts for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y

Photo Credit: iStock

If you have trouble keeping track of how much it costs to buy a Tesla, you are probably not alone. 

The popular electric vehicle maker has been on quite a journey, having cut prices, raised prices again, and qualified for, unqualified for, requalified for, and then un-requalified for tax credits. The list goes on. 

The latest addition to that list is that Tesla is now offering a referral program through which U.S. customers can get $500 off the purchase price when buying a Model 3 or Model Y, according to a report from Reuters, and $1,000 off for a Model S or Model X, per CleanTechnica. It’s not a massive difference if you’re paying $32,740 for a new Model 3 (the current listed price on Tesla’s website), but it’s not nothing.

In addition to the United States, the “Refer and Earn” program is available to Tesla customers in China, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, and Singapore, per Reuters. In addition to the $500 to $1,000 cashback, those who take advantage of the program will get three free months of Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) feature.

According to Tesla’s website, you can qualify for the discount by:

  1. Buying a Model S or Model X using a referral link from a friend, which gets you the full $1,000 discount on your purchase (and gives them 20,000 referral credits).

  2. Buying a Model 3 or Model Y using a friend’s referral link, which gets you the $500 discount (and gives them 10,000 referral credits).

  3. Buying Tesla solar panels with your friend’s referral link, which gets you the $500 discount (and gives them 9,000 referral credits).

Tesla’s previous forays into referral programs included one that promised loyal customers a free Tesla Roadster if they accumulated enough referral points. That program was abruptly ended in 2019, with Tesla never delivering on about 80 promised Roadsters, according to Electrek.

Another similar program, launched earlier this year, involved customers accumulating points to be entered into a raffle for a free Cybertruck. That, too, has yet to come to fruition.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting ‘scammed’ by electricity companies

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Yardzen's rewilding project transforms turf lawns into gorgeous, bloom-filled spaces
Home

This company turns money-sucking lawns into natural wonders: ‘The results are always stunning’

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider