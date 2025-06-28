Car expert shares video exposing security weak point in Tesla: 'Thieves taking notes'

"What else is hidden just behind the paneling?"

Tesla has been experiencing some troubling times of late. The company's reputation took a hit earlier this year as its chief executive officer worked in the United States government, and the automaker saw a drop in sales in some regions with otherwise high electric vehicle adoption.

While Tesla definitely still has its fans, there have also been some stories about design flaws and peculiarities in its EVs, including a security issue demonstrated in May by TikTok creator Original Dr. Auto (@itsmedrauto).

What's happening?

In the TikTok video, which was covered by InsideEVs in early June, the creator shows off a simple manual method for bypassing the required use of a personal identification number, or PIN, to access a Tesla glove box.

By using a small hooked tool, it appears that the supposedly secure compartment can be fairly easily broken into.

There could be some practical use for this hack — such as when car owners forget their PIN — but the step-by-step tutorial will have "thieves taking notes," as one TikTok commenter noted.

Original Dr. Auto seemed to indicate that the vehicle in the video was brought in by the owner for intentional "jailbreak" servicing — a practice that typically involves the modification of circuit boards and electronic parts. However, as many TikTok commenters noted, doing this could cause issues with the company honoring warranties and handling repairs.

Why is this notable?

According to InsideEVs, Original Dr. Auto's content shows there is potential for people to be able to hack the car's software and unlock functions that are otherwise behind the company's subscription paywalls. These might include features such as heated seats, performance boosts, or access to hidden data, the outlet explains.

This glove box bypass is fully manual and might show how Tesla's efforts to digitally secure every aspect of its vehicles could fall flat — or pop open — possibly leaving car owners vulnerable to theft.

Meanwhile, InsideEVs says the case here points to "a deeper debate," posing the question: "What else is hidden just behind the paneling? If the glove box PIN can be bypassed with a twist of the wrist, how many other features are one plastic tab away from freedom?"

Digital features intended to lock owners out of their own vehicle's functions could be exploited for monetary gain — and they might be a harbinger of where the industry could be headed without sufficient pushback.

The outlet Autocare has previously explained that some automakers are also collecting personal data. If this data is as easily accessed as the contents of this once-locked glove box, it could potentially leave drivers open to personal information hacks.

How can EV buyers handle this?

To help protect customers and boost confidence in the safety of its products, Tesla could ensure that consumers aren't being forced to return to its shops for diagnostic testing and software updates.

In 2023, Reuters reported that a lawsuit was filed against Tesla, claiming that it designed its vehicles, warranties, and repair policies to discourage owners or lessees from using independent shops.

"Tesla needs to open up its ecosystem and allow competition for the servicing of Tesla [vehicles] and sales of parts," the plaintiffs' lawyer said, per Reuters.

EVs are still a far more eco-friendly and efficient alternative to the gas guzzlers that spew heat-trapping, air-polluting emissions and use only 25% or less of their fuel energy for forward motion.

The good news is that, with a growing menu of electric options, EV consumers can choose which companies they want to buy from.

A late-May report from Autoblog noted that Ford's F-150 Lightning, for example, "provides independent shops with diagnostic access."



