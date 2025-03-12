Tesla faces backlash after controversial update leaves owners frustrated: 'The con continues'

"I feel sorry for all the marks that got caught out."

Tesla has rolled out a software update bringing limited Full Self-Driving capabilities to at least some of its models in China, one of the world's largest markets for autonomous driving.

However, the update has received mixed reactions from consumers and industry observers, as Electrek reported.

The update, version 2024.45.32.12, introduces upgraded assisted navigation on urban and controlled roads, traffic signal recognition, and automatic lane changes, per translated release notes.

The cabin camera now monitors driver attention, issuing alerts if focus drifts. Despite these additions, Tesla has emphasized that FSD is not fully autonomous and requires driver supervision.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly promised full autonomy, but the latest release falls short of expectations, especially in China, where domestic automakers offer advanced driver-assist systems at competitive prices.

Lu Panpan, a Tesla owner in Zhejiang province, told Reuters he paid the equivalent of $7,720 for FSD, only to receive features that competitors offer at lower prices, per Electrek.

The update comes amid a challenging landscape for Tesla in China. Homegrown brands like Nio and XPeng are pushing ahead with AI-driven autonomous features, raising the stakes in a market that prioritizes cutting-edge smart-driving technology.

BYD is outselling Tesla with affordable models and aggressive expansion, a shift that could redefine the electric vehicle market.

Beyond self-driving advancements, EVs offer benefits like reducing pollution and lowering long-term fuel and maintenance costs.

Some models also qualify for up to a $7,500 tax credit in the United States, making EV adoption more appealing. However, the future of such incentives is uncertain as the Trump administration has said it plans to roll back Inflation Reduction Act subsidies.

Nonetheless, FSD remains a point of contention. While some owners praise its potential, others voice frustration over delays and safety concerns.

Studies suggest driver-assist systems can sometimes increase crash risks, adding to skepticism — as seen in reports following FSD-related incidents.

Some owners have shared positive experiences with the system, with dashcam footage showing one Tesla avoiding a head-on collision.

Online reactions to Tesla's update reflect this divide. One Electrek commenter wrote, "The con continues. I feel sorry for all the marks that got caught out."

Another user noted, "If the driver must be monitored by camera, paying attention, and ready to take over, then it is still Level 2, and not self-driving."

A third commenter added, "Not even that. It's Autopilot for urban roads, not FSD."

As Tesla refines FSD, consumers must weigh its potential benefits against ongoing challenges. For now, it remains a work in progress.

