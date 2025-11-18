Tesla executives make surprising announcement after Elon Musk wins $1 trillion pay package: 'One of the hardest decisions of my life'

Just days after Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk's eye-popping $1 trillion pay package, two key executives have publicly announced their resignations from the company.

What's happening?

As reported by Mashable, the heads of both the Cybertruck and Model Y programs have decided to part ways with Tesla. While the timing of the departures may be inauspicious, they are just the latest top Tesla executives who have left the electric vehicle manufacturer in the past year.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Siddhant Awasthi, the former head of the Cybertruck program, wrote: "I recently made one of the hardest decisions of my life to leave Tesla after an incredible run."

Coming just days after Musk was awarded his pay package that could make him the world's first trillionaire, Awasthi ended his post with an eye on the future: "I'm confident Tesla will nail its next big mission (especially after last week), and I'm truly excited for the next chapter of my life."

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Just hours later, Emmanuel Lamacchia, the head of Tesla's Model Y program, also announced his resignation on LinkedIn.

"After 8 incredible years, I'm moving on from Tesla," Lamacchia wrote. "What a journey it's been... from leading NPI for Model 3 and Model Y variants to becoming the Vehicle Program Manager for Model Y, the best-selling car in the world!"

Why are the recent resignations at Tesla important?

The departure of both Awasthi and Lamacchia appears to continue an alarming trend among top Tesla executives. Their surprising exits are just two of several that have happened in the last 12 months, sparking debate regarding the direction that the company is heading.

In late June, Musk fired Omead Afshar, the company's vice president of manufacturing and operations. Less than two months later, Troy Jones, vice president of sales, service, and delivery at Tesla, also announced that he was leaving the company. The staffing turmoil could further discourage potential car buyers from choosing Tesla and other EV brands, prolonging our dependence on planet-heating fossil fuels.

Throughout most of the year, Tesla has reported a significant drop in car sales in many key automotive markets around the globe. This includes Europe, where the company has experienced difficulties in countries such as France, Italy, and Sweden.

What is Tesla doing to right the ship?

In early September, Tesla announced the release of its Master Plan Part IV, which shifts the focus of existing solely as an EV manufacturer to a company at the forefront of artificial intelligence development. Tesla's vision of "sustainable abundance" is driven by integrating AI into its fleet of EVs as well as the Optimus project and its humanoid robots.

The plan's goal is to accelerate global prosperity by utilizing AI and making it more accessible to a wider base. As a result, Tesla could increase efficiency across industries and ultimately create an era of growth that benefits humanity.

While the goals are lofty, they are the backbone behind Musk's plan to steadily increase the value of Tesla and fully realize the company's potential. If he is able to elevate the company's valuation to $8.5 trillion over the next 10 years, he would be well on his way to securing a bulk of his $1 trillion pay package.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.