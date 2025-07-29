Tesla hit with setback as another key exec joins massive leadership exodus — here's what's happening

According to Reuters, Elon Musk said the company might have a "few rough quarters" ahead.

Tesla's top sales executive has resigned from the electric vehicle automaker after 15 years, joining the list of several other employees who have bid farewell to the company amid declining profits.

What's happening?

According to CleanTechnica, Troy Jones, vice president of sales, service, and delivery at Tesla, was the latest high-profile employee to depart the automaker.

Other notable names that have recently left the company include Omead Afshar, a top aide to CEO Elon Musk, Jenna Ferrua, director of human resources, and Milan Kovac, vice president of engineering.

An analysis revealed potential factors that may have led to the mass exodus at Tesla, CleanTechnica reported. The slow progress of Full Self-Driving software, Robotaxi production problems, and xAI integration were all mentioned as possible issues. Additionally, there was Musk's involvement in the Trump administration, which prompted protests against Tesla worldwide.

CleanTechnica pointed out Tesla's failure to meet fiduciary requirements, too. Tesla delayed its annual shareholders meeting in Texas until November, months after the state's required deadline. The company has also yet to apply for regulatory permits needed to operate robotaxis in California.

Why are Tesla's business operations important?

Tesla's plummeting profits have allowed other EV automakers to step up to the plate. For example, USA Today reported that General Motors saw a spike in sales in the first half of 2025 after adding new EV models to its lineup.

Drivers investing in EVs is an encouraging sign for the environment. The vehicles have no tailpipe emissions, which ultimately means reduced levels of heat-trapping pollution in the atmosphere, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Despite the electricity generated to charge the vehicles, EVs are still more efficient than gas-powered cars.

Meanwhile, the downward trend in Tesla sales around the world isn't anticipated to change anytime soon, especially in the U.S. According to Reuters, Musk said the company might have a "few rough quarters" after the U.S. government cut support for EV automakers.

What's being done about EV sales?

In July, Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which will end federal tax incentives for all EVs. Per CBS News, EV drivers have until the end of September to qualify for the credits.

However, experts have suggested there are still strong financial reasons to make the switch to an EV. One study, as reported by CBS News, found that an EV can save drivers $7,700 in fuel costs over 15 years.

The used EV market may be the way to go for those looking to save on upfront costs. Research showed that used EV sales grew by 62.6% from 2023 to 2024. It's a great alternative for drivers who want to be environmentally responsible without breaking the budget.

