Top Tesla executive leaves company amid wave of high-level departures — here's what we know

The departure came as Tesla closed out a bumpy first half of 2025.

One of Tesla's top executives is reportedly no longer with the company, continuing a trend that has seen many of the electric vehicle pioneer's top officials leave over the past year.

Omead Afshar, who oversaw manufacturing and sales efforts in Europe and North America, has left Tesla, Reuters reported. CNBC added that Afshar was fired by CEO Elon Musk.

Afshar joined Tesla in 2017 and quickly became a confidant of Musk's, and played a key role in projects like the development of Tesla's Texas Gigafactory. By the time he left, Afshar oversaw a team of several high-level employees and reported directly to Musk.

As of early July, Afshar had not addressed his departure on his X profile, and his bio still listed him as being with Tesla. His pinned post on the profile also praised Musk.

"From countless firsthand experiences I cannot begin to describe the immense personal sacrifice and commitment made by Elon, directly from the front line," Afshar wrote. "The tenacity and willingness to perform any job and drive us to excel is unwavering."

Afshar's departure came as Tesla closed out a bumpy first half of 2025. Its sales have fallen drastically year-over-year, including drops of nearly 30% in Europe. This comes at a time when overall EV sales were up 27% on the continent.

The company is delivering fewer vehicles than last year and has seen its net income drop by more than 70%. Tesla's stock also ended June 30 down more than 18% from where it began the year.

The company has seen many other top executives leave over the past year.

In April, Mark Westfall, a 10-year Tesla veteran who led many of its energy projects, left for Redwood Materials, an EV battery-recycling company whose leadership team is rife with ex-Tesla employees.

The company also lost the person in charge of its India market, a vice president of software engineering, two top automotive designers, and the technical program manager for its Cortex supercomputer.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.