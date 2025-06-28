Astonishing new data reveals rapidly changing attitude toward Tesla vehicles — here's what you need to know

There's no question that sales figures are a pain point for Tesla right now.

A once-dominant Tesla has endured a rocky sales year in 2025, and new data out of Europe hints at a sustained slump, per Reuters.

For years, Tesla functionally represented the entire EV market worldwide — while it never reached "generic trademark" status like Kleenex or Xerox, its name was nearly interchangeable with "electric vehicle."

As the embattled automaker struggled to regain its foothold and EV competitors surged, the brand scrambled to reignite interest in Tesla's fleet. Based on new data, that hasn't gotten the brand back into the good graces of European drivers.

Tesla May sales plummeted a staggering 27.9% in Europe, compared to the company's sales the previous year. That statistic alone is troubling for the brand's fortunes — more so considering that "fully-electric vehicle sales in the region jumped 27.2%" in the same period.

Overall, Tesla sales in Europe have declined steadily over the past five months. Reuters attributed the sustained sales slump to CEO Elon Musk's controversial actions and statements, as well as robust competition and more affordable offerings from innovative Chinese EV makers.

Per CNBC, Chinese automaker BYD "registered nearly as many vehicles as Tesla in May after outselling Musk's company for the first time in April." Consequently, Tesla's stock has fallen 18% to date in 2025.

There's no question that sales figures are a pain point for Tesla right now, as the brand continues to try and entice new customers with novel incentives — and surprisingly, China is one EV market where the brand has been met with less resistance.

Although Tesla's woes have had an unfortunate impact on drivers looking to sell their cars, the market for used Teslas could be more favorable for those looking to make their next car an EV. Electric vehicles remain a huge money saver in terms of gas, and coupled with solar panels, an EV can bring energy costs down significantly.

