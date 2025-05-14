Critical Tesla project hit with setback as exec leaves company — here's what's happening

The move is part of a concerning trend.

A technical program manager at Tesla has left the company to work for an AI company instead.

This career move is just one of the latest examples of tech leaders quitting their Tesla jobs to find employment elsewhere.

What's happening?

As Electrek reported, Adam Wilson began leading a Tesla technical program last year to manage its Cortex supercomputer. Housed inside Gigafactory Texas in Austin, Cortex uses supercomputer power to train networks for self-driving electric vehicles.

Wilson is now leaving the Tesla project to work on OpenAI's Stargate project.

Meanwhile, Tesla's work on self-driving vehicles is stalled. Tesla must build many additional large data centers to train its self-driving vehicles. Leadership changes could slow the EV automaker's progress even further.

Why is the Tesla employment exodus important?

Although Wilson was just one of many managers at Tesla, there has been concern about the number of employees quitting their jobs lately. This trend signals possible problems with Tesla's future, which impacts public perceptions of EVs, investor commitments, and internal operations.

Large numbers of employees and executives leaving the company, coupled with declining stock prices, raise questions about Tesla's leadership and long-term sustainability.

These Tesla trends also have environmental consequences. Slower widespread adoption of eco-friendly vehicles means more exhaust fumes in our air from vehicles still running on dirty energy, perpetuating our planet's overheating.

What's being done to advance the future of EVs?

Fortunately, the future of EVs is not directly reliant upon Tesla's successes or failures.

There are many ways to make your next car an EV and embrace clean energy driving that have nothing to do with Tesla. Many automakers are now producing high-quality, efficient, and affordable electric vehicles, including General Motors, Kia, and Toyota.

More competition among brands is driving EV prices down and making electric vehicles more affordable than in the past.

EV ownership becomes an even more economical choice when you use solar panels to charge your EV. Fueling your car through solar energy is cheaper than relying on the grid or public charging stations.

For the best deals on solar panels (up to $10,000 on installations), EnergySage offers a free tool to compare quotes from vetted local installers.

Tesla's autonomous, self-driving cars may still be a goal for the longer term. However, there's still a lot to be excited about with today's EV fleet and the groundbreaking technology advancements happening right now.

