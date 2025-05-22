  • Business Business

Tesla quietly builds out next-gen infrastructure at flagship campus: 'Full self-driving Teslas will be carrying passengers … by end of year'

by Matthew Swigonski
The specifics behind its purpose remained under wraps.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

A Tesla Gigafactory Texas watcher revealed that the company is in the process of building a second GPU supercomputer facility that will work in tandem with Cortex.

In quarter four of 2024, Tesla launched its Cortex supercomputer at the company's headquarters in Austin, Texas. Powered by over 50,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs, Cortex is the training brain that is central to Tesla electric vehicles as well as the company's other products, such as Grok. Cortex will also power future services, including Robotaxis and humanoid robots.

As Teslarati reported, drone pilot Joe Tegtmeyer (@JoeTegtmeyer) shared photos in a May 12 post on X, showing that Tesla appears to be constructing a second supercomputer facility that will be home to Cortex 2.0. The construction site was spotted on the north end of the company's Austin campus.

While the project has been known for months, the specifics behind its purpose remained under wraps. Tegtmeyer revealed that Tesla had updated its building permits to indicate that the site was the future location of Cortex 2.0.

Along with the photos, Tegtmeyer also shared the permits for the building's structural design. They indicate that the project update was approved April 23, just two weeks after being submitted.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed in March that the company would be rolling out its highly anticipated Robotaxi service in Austin by early summer.

"As I've said previously, unsupervised full self-driving Teslas will be carrying passengers in Austin in June and many cities in America by end of year," Musk wrote in an X post. "This will enable passenger cars to increase in utility by roughly half an order of magnitude overnight with a software update."

While the news could be a step in the right direction for full self-driving vehicles, Tesla has encountered many obstacles in 2025. In its first-quarter earnings report, it revealed a massive drop in sales. This is paired with the widespread backlash against Musk and his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency.

