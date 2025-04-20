Tesla rolls out much-anticipated update addressing major concern from drivers: 'About time'

"Finally, features that we can all appreciate for our current state of affairs."

Tesla officials have doubtlessly seen the same videos as everyone else that capture instances of vandalism, including keyed cars and slashed tires.

Now the brand is making an important update for users with Android phones to more easily and quickly react to such incidents.

Teslarati reported on the rollout of update v4.43.5, which includes a Dashcam viewer for Android phones. The update will facilitate easier viewing of both Dashcam and Sentry mode videos from viewers' phones. The feature already was available with iPhones, so this update closes a gap.

Not a Tesla App added context, noting that many drivers use their phones to record low-quality Sentry and Dashcam videos played on their vehicles' screens. This update will boost timeliness and video quality.

One caveat is that the videos aren't sent to your phone via the cloud but rather directly from the vehicle. That means for the transfer to Androids to work, your car must be connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data, per Not a Tesla App. So, that will provide an obstacle to immediacy for users who park their cars in garages or remote areas, though the footage will still be recorded.

Regardless of location, there is a good chance any would-be vandal will have their act caught on one or more of several cameras on the vehicle or another nearby.

As instances of vandalism due to anti-Elon Musk sentiment ramp up, Tesla's security features are growing in importance. No matter how you feel about Musk or the brand, damaging others' property is not the best way to voice your opinion.

These acts could also discourage future car buyers from making their next car an electric vehicle. That's important to reduce pollution, along with helping people get cars with lower maintenance costs and major fuel savings.

Collectively, EVs can make a major dent in our reliance on dirty energy, which pollutes the air and heats the planet with devastating consequences. While they're imperfect, research has shown that EVs are far better for the environment over their lifespans than gas-powered cars, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology documenting that EVs are responsible for about half as much pollution per mile as gas-powered cars.

Teslarati commenters were pleased with the development, though some wanted more from the brand.

"About time, I thought I was having a phone issue or Tesla issue this whole time," one shared.

"The feature disparity between android and ios is far too wide," another reader offered. "Tesla needs to bridge this gap."

"Finally, features that we can all appreciate for our current state of affairs," someone else wrote.

