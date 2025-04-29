New study crowns Tesla Model 3 the new gold standard for EV affordability: 'The most efficient choice'

2025 has not been a great year so far for Tesla. However, that hasn't prevented the Tesla Model 3 from being crowned the most cost-effective electric vehicle on the market, Teslarati reported.

In a new EV miles report from online driver education platform Zutobi, the most popular models were compared to determine which car gives drivers the most bang for their buck. Besides Tesla, the analysis featured vehicles from companies such as BMW, Chevrolet, Fiat, and Volkswagen.

When determining which vehicle was the cheapest to run, both the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor dramatically outperformed the rest of the field. "With a usable battery capacity of 57.5 kilowatt-hours and a real-world range of 260 miles, it costs just $3.60 to drive 100 miles," Zutobi wrote. "That translates to an impressive 2,781 miles per $100 of electricity — making it the most efficient choice for EV owners nationwide."

The designation could prove a needed boost for the struggling brand, which has seen consumers turn away from the company in droves in response to CEO Elon Musk's political activity within the Trump administration.

By comparison, the BMW i4 eDrive35 can travel up to 2,429 miles per $100 while boasting an impressive battery capacity of 67.1 kWh. That equates to an estimated cost of $4.12 per 100 miles driven.

On April 22, Tesla released its first-quarter earnings report, which showed that the company's total automotive revenues had decreased by 20% compared to the previous year. Tesla reported automotive revenue of almost $14 billion, a dramatic drop from the nearly $17.4 billion reported in the first quarter of 2024.

Although Tesla's sales numbers have continued to decline, overall EV sales in the U.S. in 2024 increased by more than 7% from the previous year, with 1.3 million EVs sold.

According to Zutobi, over 10% of all new vehicle sales in the U.S. were electric in late 2024, and that number may continue to rise over the next few years. "Younger drivers in particular are gravitating toward electric vehicles, with recent surveys showing that over 60% of Gen Z and nearly 70% of millennials would consider an EV purchase," the report stated.

EVs offer several environmental benefits compared to traditional gas-powered cars. EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution, contributing to cleaner air and reducing noise pollution. They also generally save drivers a considerable amount of money over their lifetime, as they cost less to run and require less regular maintenance.

