Tesla customers shocked after uncovering truth about Cybertruck value — and it's part of a discouraging trend

After months of refusing to accept trade-ins on the Cybertruck, Tesla has reversed course, but the news may not be as welcome for owners of the controversial vehicle as it may sound.

What's happening?

According to Electrek, Tesla has started to accept trade-ins on the Cybertruck nearly a year after the vehicle was released. However, the vehicle's trade-in value after a year on the market is significantly lower than expected. According to Tesla's estimates sent to a Cybertruck owner who had just 6,000 miles on his truck, they are offering $65,400 back on the $100,000 truck.

That's a depreciation of 34.5%.

Why is the Cybertruck's value important?

While it's true that all vehicles take a significant hit in value the moment you drive it off the car lot, the Cybertruck has done a nosedive. Typically, a vehicle depreciates by 20% in value in the first year, and 34 to 35% in three to four years.

That Tesla is offering such a lowball price to Cybertruck owners whose cars are still in excellent condition is a testament to just how low their popularity has sunk. The company has been offering significant discounts to purchase them, and Tesla has also slashed its rate of production of the vehicles amid lack of interest from the public.

Further driving the point home, the Ford F-150 Lightning took the Cybertruck's place as the top-selling electric pickup truck in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2025, with no indication so far of a change in that standing as the calendar passed into June.

The low resale price of the vehicle is just the latest ill omen for it, amid criticisms of its durability and functionality. If people don't want the vehicle when it's new, it's incredibly unlikely they're going to be swayed by the idea of owning a used version.

What's being done about the Cybertruck?

Unfortunately for Tesla, there's not much the American EV company can do about the Cybertruck at this point. The truck's popularity is at an all-time low, and every action the company is taking indicates it's much more desperate to get the vehicles off the lot than to bring them back to it for used sales.

The Cybertruck has, by most metrics, been a massive flop for Tesla, and it's clear that the trade-in value is indicative of the public's waning lack of interest.

While it may be safe to call the Cybertruck a bust at this point, buying an EV is still a fantastic idea, as they don't release any asthma-linked pollution when driven and are generally cheaper to own and operate. Sales of them are booming across the globe, and there are more options than ever for people who want to buy them.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



