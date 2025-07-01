Kia smashes sales records with game-changing EV model — here's what's driving the demand

Even with the 2026 model beginning to appear at dealerships, it's reportedly still tough for consumers to get their hands on the car.

Kia's latest electric vehicle has smashed sales records, selling out in the United States in record time and creating an interesting situation for the South Korean automaker.

According to Electrek, Kia posted a record sales year in 2024, selling over 22,000 of their three-row SUV, the EV9. The strong numbers continued in the first quarter of 2025. However, they dipped to just 37 units in May.

As it turns out, the dip in sales made perfect sense: Kia was out of EV9s to sell.

Electrek cited national data via CarsDirect showing that Kia wasn't expecting the EV9 to sell so well or so quickly. Even with the 2026 model beginning to appear at dealerships, it's reportedly still tough for consumers to get their hands on the car in the U.S.

Part of what may be driving some of the demand for Kia's EV is that it currently qualifies for some pretty substantial cost-cutting opportunities. In addition to Kia-offered discounts, there's also the federal EV tax credit. That significant credit is available for now but may not last forever, as the Trump administration has signaled a desire to end the program, so those looking to take advantage of it may want to act sooner rather than later.

Owning an EV is a fantastic way to make a massive positive impact by reducing your carbon footprint. While it's true that the minerals in EV batteries need to be mined, which comes with its own environmental impacts, research has shown that the impact of such mining is still far less than that made by driving gas-powered vehicles.

You can further cut your carbon footprint by using solar power to charge your EV. Making the switch to a solar system at home reduces your reliance on third-party or public charging stations and ensures that your vehicle runs on clean energy rather than polluting electricity sources like oil and natural gas.

It's clear that Kia has gotten a fantastic foothold in the EV market. Given the success of the EV9 in 2024, their grip figures to grow in great strength as this year progresses.

