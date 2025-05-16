Tesla hit with backlash after highly anticipated feature is canceled: 'I'm angry'

The company has struggled to sell its initial wave of the vehicles around the world.

Tesla drew some of its customers' ire in May after announcing that a highly anticipated feature would not be made.

What's happening?

According to Drive Tesla Canada, the company announced that it was canceling the range extender feature for its Cybertrucks, a move that had been rumored for close to a month after the new feature was removed from the company's vehicle configurator in April.

Emails to Cybertruck owners who had purchased the add-on confirmed the move, stating the company was working on getting refunds to customers.

Why is the Range Extender cancellation important?

Tesla's canceling of the Range Extender is the latest blow for the Cybertruck, as the EV manufacturer has struggled to sell its initial wave of the vehicles around the world.

One of the biggest criticisms of the Cybertruck from owners was its range. Tesla promised at one point that the EV would have a range of up 500 miles on a single charge, but the company actually delivered closer to 340 in its most efficient configuration, and around 325 miles in most All-Wheel Drive modes — still strong ranges, but more in keeping with the EV industry standard in recent years and below what had once been advertised.

The company has slashed production on the vehicle due to lack of demand, also offering big discounts to the retail price in an effort to turn sales around.

Canceling the Range Extender is a sign that Tesla might be waving the white flag on further investment into the Cybertruck, and moving on to focus on more successful or anticipated EVs in their fleet. That said, the decision could further hurt sales and has either way frustrated some of the model's existing customers, according to responses to a post on the social platform X by Tailosive EV, saying they were "curious if anyone ordered the Cybertruck specifically with the intention of getting the range extender."

Multiple people said they did, though the reactions were mixed. "I don't want it now," said one person. "The bed space is too valuable. This move is the only way to get my $500 deposit back, so I'll take that happily."

"I'm angry," said another, while a third said the range extender "looked dumb" and that "I bought my cybertruck because 310 Miles is plenty."

The issues go beyond the Cybertruck for Tesla; the company has dealt with a plethora of lawsuits, including some over features being used to impact warranty claims and insurance rates.

What else is on the horizon for Tesla and EVs?

While the Cybertruck has been a disappointment, the company is pushing forward with other projects, including the more affordable Model Y, the planned autonomous Cybertaxi, and pushing its successful semi trucks to become autonomous as well.

Despite Tesla's issues, now is still a great time to buy an EV, as the Inflation Reduction Act incentives remain in place and an EV can save a ton of money on fuel each month. Using solar panels to charge your EV can make those savings go even further, as you're not paying for the energy you use and aren't reliant on the grid or public charging stations. EnergySage can help you find vetted local installers and save you up to $10,000 on your install process.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.